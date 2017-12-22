BRIEF-Wingtech Technology announces shareholding structure change

Dec 22(Reuters) - Wingtech Technology Co Ltd

* Says an investment firm, which currently holds a 10.05 percent stake in the company, will cut stake in the company to 0.0029 percent

* Says Gao Jianrong, who currently holds a 5.6 percent stake in the company, will cut stake in the company to 2.29 percent

* Says an enterprise management limited partnership will increase stake in the company to 5.51 percent from 0 percent

* Says a capital management firm, which holds a 5 percent stake in the company, will increase stake in the company to 12.85 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/E1ED8G ; goo.gl/BuKeey ; goo.gl/7MhoQb ; goo.gl/TfzikB; goo.gl/FPhZU8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)