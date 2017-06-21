FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 earnings per share $0.61
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 21, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* Winnebago Industries announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $476.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.9 million

* Winnebago -growth in EPS was impacted by recognition of $10.2 million of amortization expense during quarter associated with Grand Design acquisition

* Winnebago Industries Inc says qtrly revenues for motorized segment were $241.7 million, down 2.0% from previous year

* Winnebago- Have approved investments in expanded capacity, including addition of about 40% more production space within Grand Design business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.