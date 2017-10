Oct 13(Reuters) - Winner Information Technology Co Inc :

* Says it expects Q3 net profit to rise 29.74-58.74 percent y/y to 19.6-24.0 million yuan

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 61.62-90.62 percent y/y to 30.0-35.4 million yuan

* The reasons are increased orders and contribution from government subsidy Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r6Cu2x Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)