21 days ago
BRIEF-Winning Health Technology Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 77 pct to 80 pct
July 17, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Winning Health Technology Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 77 pct to 80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) - Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 77 percent to 80 percent, or to be 85.6 million yuan to 96.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 423.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are sustainable development of medical and health information service business and promotion in innovative Internet and health services business as well as increased investment return

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S9RV8e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

