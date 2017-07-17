BRIEF-Winning Health Technology Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 77 pct to 80 pct

July 17(Reuters) - Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 77 percent to 80 percent, or to be 85.6 million yuan to 96.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 423.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are sustainable development of medical and health information service business and promotion in innovative Internet and health services business as well as increased investment return

