BRIEF-Wins Finance qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

June 28 (Reuters) - Wins Finance Holdings Inc

* Wins finance holdings inc. Reports unaudited and unreviewed fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.5 million versus $2.6 million

* Wins finance holdings inc - management is not confident co's results will continue to improve in future in view of slowdown of chinese economy

* Wins finance holdings inc - "expect continuing slowdown of chinese economy could substantially affect financial guarantee business in coming quarters"

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.40

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.39

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28