FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Wins Finance qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 1:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wins Finance qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Wins Finance Holdings Inc

* Wins finance holdings inc. Reports unaudited and unreviewed fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.5 million versus $2.6 million

* Wins finance holdings inc - management is not confident co's results will continue to improve in future in view of slowdown of chinese economy

* Wins finance holdings inc - "expect continuing slowdown of chinese economy could substantially affect financial guarantee business in coming quarters"

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.40

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.39

* Wins finance holdings inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.