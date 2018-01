Jan 25 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* WINTERGREEN ADVISERS​ SAYS DURING LAST 30 DAYS, HAS RECEIVED TWO UNSOLICITED INDICATIONS OF INTEREST IN CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO - SEC FILING

* WINTERGREEN ADVISERS​ SAYS REFERRED BOTH PARTIES TO CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: (bit.ly/2Bt9wSU) Further company coverage: