Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd CEO Abidali Neemuchwala and Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil:

* CEO SAYS SEEING LARGE DIGITAL DEAL IN OUR PIPELINE

* CEO SAYS “WE SEE SPEND COMING BACK IN CALENDER YEAR 2018 BUT SOME CUSTOMER SPECIFIC CHALLENGES EXISTS”

* CEO SAYS “DON‘T SEE ANY SPECIFIC POLITICAL CHALLENGES IN THE US”

* EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO HIRE IN ALL THE NEW AREAS, ESPECIALLY IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY