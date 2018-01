Jan 2 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc:

* WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC - ‍COMMITTED TO PROVIDE UP TO $30 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL TO ADVISORENGINE INC​

* WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC - ‍WISDOMTREE FINALIZED TERMS OF AN OPTION TO PURCHASE REMAINING EQUITY INTERESTS IN ADVISORENGINE​