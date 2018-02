BRIEF-WISeKey Prelim FY Pro-Forma Revenue Of $43.5 Million, Up 299 Pct

Feb 23 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* WISEKEY REPORTS STRONG Q4 & FY 2017 PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INITIAL FY 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* Q4 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY 49% TO $11.4 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $7.7 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* 2017 PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF $43.5 MILLION, UP 299% AS COMPARED TO FY 2016

* EXPECTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $14 MILLION FOR Q1 2018

* FY 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF APPROX $60 MILLION, INCREASE OF APPROX 38% AS COMPARED TO 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)