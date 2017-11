Nov 15 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* REG-WISEKEY SIGNS NEW AGREEMENTS IN CHINA AND THE US TO SECURE CARS, VIDEO CAMERAS AND ROUTERS

* WISEKEY - ‍SEMICONDUCTORS IOT SALES IN CHINA, EU AND US EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROX $32 MILLION IN REVENUES FOR 2017​

* ‍REVENUE ACCELERATION EXPECTED IN 2018​