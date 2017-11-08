FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wix Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.32
November 8, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Wix Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wix.com Ltd

* Wix reports strong third quarter 2017 results above expectations; record level of conversion driven by product enhancements

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Increased its outlook for full year 2017​

* ‍Qtrly revenue $111.0 million versus. $75.6 million​

* Sees FY ‍revenue $423-$424 million​

* ‍Added 188,000 net premium subscriptions in period to reach 3.1 million as of September 30, 2017, a 33% increase over Q3 of 2016​

* Sees FY collections ‍$478-$479 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

