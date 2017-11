Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc:

* ‍WIZZ AIR ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SLOTS AT LONDON LUTON​

* AFTER ACQUISITION OF NUMBER OF TAKE-OFF AND LANDING SLOTS FROM MONARCH , WILL INCREASE FLEET AT LUTON BY TWO AIRCRAFT TO TOTAL OF 7

* ‍NEW INVESTMENT WILL SEE WIZZ AIR‘S CAPACITY IN ITS LONDON LUTON BASE INCREASE BY 18% YOY, TO A TOTAL OF 7.1 MILLION SEATS IN 2018​

* ‍ADDITIONAL LONDON LUTON ROUTES WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE​