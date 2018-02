Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc:

* WIZZ AIR CEO SAYS HASN‘T MADE UP MIND ON ALITALIA, INTERESTED IN UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESS BUT HAS NOT EXPRESSED A FORMAL INTEREST IN ALITALIA

* WIZZ AIR CEO SAYS HAS ZERO INTEREST IN ALITALIA‘S LONG HAUL OPERATIONS, BUT LOOKING AT POSSIBILITIES IN SHORT HAUL Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)