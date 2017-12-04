BRIEF-Wizz Air CEO sees growth in next decade, consolidation in Europe - report

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi tells Hungarian daily Vilaggazdasag:

* Wizz expects to fly 30 million people in current financial year ending on March 31, up from 24 million in previous year

* Fleet to grow to 282 from current 87 in next nine years

* Once fleet reaches 300 planes passenger number can surpass an annual 100 million

* Workforce will also grow threefold in next nine years to surpass 10,000, 90 pct of that airborne staff

* Hiring enough pilots is a “bottleneck”

* Wizz plans growth mainly in its existing market in Europe and environs

* Expects more bankruptcies in European airline market after Air Berlin, Monarch

* There is “a lot of irrational conduct” in airline market

* Several national airlines “cocooned” by political decisions, privately held airlines also often act irrationally

* Following U.S. market, where only four major players remain, Europe's airline market consolidation "far from over"