BRIEF-WNS sees FY 2018 revenue $705 mln to $727 mln
October 27, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in a day

BRIEF-WNS sees FY 2018 revenue $705 mln to $727 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS announces fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings, revises full year guidance

* Q2 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.2 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $705 million to $727 million

* WNS ltd - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per ads of $0.36​

* WNS - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per ads of $0.53​

* WNS - ‍updating guidance for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018​

* WNS sees ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.93 to $2.06​

* WNS - 2018 ‍revenue less repair payments is expected to be between $705 million and $727 million​

* WNS - 2018 ‍ANI is expected to range between $101 million and $108 million​

* Fy2018 revenue view $710.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WNS - ‍has updated forecast for fiscal 2018 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

