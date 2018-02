Feb 13 (Reuters) - WNTRESEARCH AB:

* WNTRESEARCH DELAYS START OF PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FOXY-5

* ‍NO DOSE TITRATION OF FOXY-5 WILL BE NECESSARY, AS CO-TREATMENT WITH FOLFOX IS NO LONGER PLANNED IN STUDY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)