2 months ago
BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
#Healthcare
June 22, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd:

* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london

* Says commercial litigation in relation to supply contract for a drug named trisenox

* Says CP has agreed to waive its claim for outstanding trade receivable of GBP 20 mln

* CP dropped its counterclaim for GBP 20 mln and further paid a sum of GBP 23 mln to Teva and Cephalon by way of full and final settlement of Teva's claims Source text: bit.ly/2sEq6N4 Further company coverage:

