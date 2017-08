BRIEF-Wolford FY 2016/17 ‍revenue down 5% yoy to EUR 154.28 mln​​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - WOLFORD AG:

* FY ‍REVENUE FELL BY 5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 154.28 MILLION (-4.1% ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS).​

* FY ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR - 3.39 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 8.38 MILLION (ADJUSTED 2015/16 EBITDA)​

* ‍AS A CONSEQUENCE OF VARIOUS ONE-OFF EFFECTS, FY EBIT TOTALED EUR -15.72 MILLION (ADJUSTED 2015/16 EBIT: EUR -2.92 MILLION)​

* FY ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAX EQUALED EUR - 17.88 MILLION (2015/16 ADJUSTED: EUR - 10.66 MILLION) AND THUS CORRESPONDS TO FORECAST​

* ‍OUTLOOK CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)