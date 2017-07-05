BRIEF-Wolford says CEO to step down

July 5 (Reuters) - Wolford AG:

* eans-adhoc: wolford aktiengesellschaft / change in the management board

* Ashish Sensarma, 57, chief executive officer (CEO) of Wolford AG since January 2015, will resign from his position on management board as of July 31, 2017

* Axel Dreher, 52, previous deputy chief executive officer, will also assume management responsibility for strategy, marketing and sales as of August 1, 2017

* Supervisory board of Wolford AG appointed Brigitte Kurz, 43, as new member of management board starting on August 1, 2017

* Ms. Kurz, director of finance department until present time, will take over responsibilities from Axel Dreher as chief financial officer

* Axel Dreher will continue to carry out his duties as COO Further company coverage: