BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer 9-month revenues up 3% organically

Nov 1 (Reuters) - WOLTERS KLUWER NV:

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED​

* 9-MONTH REVENUES UP 5 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 3 PERCENT ORGANICALLY​

* ‍‍NINE-MONTH RECURRING REVENUES SUSTAINED 4% ORGANIC GROWTH (77% OF TOTAL REVENUES)​

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 10 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES​

* ‍NINE-MONTH ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW INCREASED OVERALL AND IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES.​

* ‍SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM: ON TRACK TO REPURCHASE EUR 300 MILLION IN 2017​

* 12 MONTHS' ROLLING NET-DEBT-TO-EBITDA WAS 1.9X ON SEPT 30 VERSUS 1.8X YEAR AGO AND 1.7X AT YEAR-END 2016​