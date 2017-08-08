BRIEF-Woolworths comments on repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards between 11-13 March

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd-

* Statement on cuscal processing error

* Clarifies situation related to repeat charging of some customers who used visa cards issued by certain smaller banks and credit unions between 11-13 march 2017​

* Incorrect transactions will be rectified and refunds will be made into affected customers’ accounts by 2pm on 8 august

* ‍“We have raised these concerns directly with cuscal and visa, and propose to pursue matter with relevant financial services regulators​”

* Woolworths ltd says "was not involved in this error, and was completely unaware of it until we were contacted by our customers"