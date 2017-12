Dec 13 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd:

* WAS ALERTED TO POTENTIAL USE OF ANIMAL FUR IN POM-POM TRIMS ON THREE CHILDREN‘S T-SHIRTS

* WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, PRODUCT WAS REMOVED OFF SHELF, PENDING FURTHER INVESTIGATION​

* ‍INDEPENDENT TESTING WAS COMMISSIONED AND HAS CONFIRMED THAT FIBRE USED IN POM-POM TRIM IS INDEED ANIMAL FUR​

* THIS INCIDENT IS RELATED TO THREE T-SHIRTS, OF WHICH 1,276 WERE SOLD COLLECTIVELY