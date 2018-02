BRIEF-Woolworths Says 26-WK HEPS Down 15.0% To 206.3 Cents

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP SALES FOR FIRST 26 WEEKS OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR INCREASED BY 2.5% TO R38.8 BILLION​

* ‍26-WK EARNINGS PER SHARE, WHICH INCLUDES BOTH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE AND LAST YEAR‘S PROPERTY DISPOSAL, DECREASED BY 246.6%​

* 26-WK ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 15.0% TO 206.3 CPS​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE DOWN 18.4% TO 108.5 CPS​

* 26-WK ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 8.8% TO 223.4 CPS​

* 26-WK ‍RETURN ON EQUITY RISES TO 20.1% FROM 22.8%​

* ‍IN SOUTH AFRICA, TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN SECOND HALF​

* WOOLWORTHS - ‍IN AUSTRALIA, GROWTH AND CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS ALSO EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SLOWLY ON BACK OF IMPROVING ECONOMIC INDICATORS​