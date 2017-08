Aug 2 (Reuters) - Woosung I.B. Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell land and building located in Hyoseong-dong, Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, Korea

* Says transaction amount is 7.55 billion won

* Says expected transaction settlement date is Sept. 25

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Yt46MN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)