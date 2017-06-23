FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Workspace Group buys a London property for 158.7 mln stg
June 23, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Workspace Group buys a London property for 158.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc:

* It has acquired Salisbury House at 28-31 Finsbury Circus, London EC2, for a cash consideration of 158.7 mln stg

* ‍Property has a gross asset value of 158.7 mln stg and generated net rental income of 8.1 mln stg over last 12 months​

* Building is held on a long leasehold from city of london corporation

* Transaction will be funded from workspace's existing resources, an additional 100 mln stg of five-year revolver facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

