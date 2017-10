Oct 16 (Reuters) -

* ‍Workspace Property Trust​ files for IPO of $100 million - SEC filing

* ‍Workspace Property Trust​ - applied to have common shares listed on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WSPT”

* ‍Workspace Property Trust​ - Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Merrill lynch are underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2zrI9sC)