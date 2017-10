Oct 3 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA:

* REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

* CLOSING EXPECTED BY THE END OF OCTOBER 2017

* HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF MRL POSNET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)