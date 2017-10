Oct 12 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA:

* INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​

* AS OF THE END OF AUGUST, ALL OF C&A'S GERMAN STORES ARE NOW EQUIPPED WITH AROUND 2,200 NEW TERMINALS Source text: bit.ly/2z1Rkzh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)