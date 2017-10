Oct 3 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA:

* ‍2017-2019 OBJECTIVES RAISED:​

* SEES ‍REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH: AFTER 3.5% TO 4% FOR 2017, 5% TO 7% FOR 2018 AND 6% TO 8% FOR 2019​

* SEES ‍OMDA: ABOVE 22.5% IN 2019​

* SEES ‍FREE CASH FLOW: EUR 230M TO EUR 245M IN 2019​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF MRL POSNET: REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE‘S PRESENCE IN INDIA​

* ‍PROFITABILITY OF GLOBAL BUSINESS LINE IS EXPECTED TO STRONGLY IMPROVE OVER 2017 TO 2019 PERIOD​