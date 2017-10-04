FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace
#Breaking City News
October 4, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc

* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited’s (“featurespace”) latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor

* Round, led by highland europe, was also supported by invoke capital and existing featurespace investors such as touchstone innovations plc

* Worldpay will licence featurespace’s advanced behavioural analytics technology for a number of key use cases, including risk management and fraud prevention for merchants

* Worldpay group plc - ‍announce that it has participated in featurespace limited’s latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

