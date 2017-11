Nov 2 (Reuters) - WPP says:

* Asking court to declare that Asatsu-DK Inc’s termination of their business alliance agreement is invalid

* Asking court to declare that Asatsu-DK has no right to request or require WPP to sell its shares in Asatsu-DK

* Seeking injunction in Tokyo District Court as well as arbitration by Japan Commercial Arbitration Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Junko Fujita)