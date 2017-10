Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc:

* NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​

* WPP PLC - ‍WPP REITERATES THAT TENDER OFFER SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES ADK, AS OTHER SHAREHOLDERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY STATED BOTH PUBLICLY AND PRIVATELY​

* WPP PLC - "‍ADK HAS IMPROPERLY ATTEMPTED TO TERMINATE ITS CO-OPERATION AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH WPP​"