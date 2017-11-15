FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- WPP says it will not accept Bain's tender offer for ADK shares
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 11:51 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF- WPP says it will not accept Bain's tender offer for ADK shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc

* ‍WPP owns 10.3 million ADK shares, representing 24.96 pct of issued share capital of ADK​

* WPP PLC - ‍WPP does not intend to accept tender offer launched by Bain on 2 October 2017 as company believes Bain has “significantly undervalued ADK​”

* ‍WPP would welcome opportunity to engage constructively with board of ADK if tender offer fails​

* WPP - With approval of board and other shareowners company would also be prepared, as requested by some shareowners, to increase shareholding in ADK to 33 percent​ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.