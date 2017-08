Aug 7 (Reuters) - WPP-SCANGROUP LTD

* H1 REVENUE 1.99 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 2.57 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 244.5 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 395.1 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE STRONGER IN SECOND HALF AS COMPARED TO FIRST HALF

* EXPECTS TO SEE FULL YEAR GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX AS COMPARED TO 2016

* SAYS BOARD DOES NOT RECOMMEND INTERIM DIVIDEND