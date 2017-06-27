FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 27, 2017 / 7:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* WPT Industrial REIT announces US$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing

* Both properties are being acquired free and clear of existing debt financing

* Entered into agreements to acquire two distribution properties in Oregon and Texas

* Purchase price for Portland property to be initially satisfied using draw down from revolving credit facility

* ‍REIT, Welsh Property Trust entered agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, about 9 million units of REIT at a price of US$12.85 per unit

* Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be satisfied using proceeds from equity offering

* Purchase price for Houston property is expected to be satisfied drawing down from REIT's revolving credit facility

* Anticipates refinancing draw downs on revolving credit facility with permanent financing at future date

* Offering consists of treasury offering of 5.8 million units by REIT for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million

* Offering also consists of secondary offering of 3.1 million units by Welsh for gross proceeds of about $40 million

* Net proceeds from treasury offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness under revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.