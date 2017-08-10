FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-

* WPT Industrial REIT announces second quarter results

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍ AFFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.188 per unit​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍noi for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $13.9 million, compared to $13.0 million last year​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍same property noi, excluding a one-time tenant receivable write-off, was up 2.9%

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.224​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍occupancy increased to 98.9% at June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.