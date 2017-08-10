BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-
* WPT Industrial REIT announces second quarter results
* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - AFFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.188 per unit
* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - noi for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $13.9 million, compared to $13.0 million last year
* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly same property noi, excluding a one-time tenant receivable write-off, was up 2.9%
* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.224
* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - occupancy increased to 98.9% at June 30, 2017