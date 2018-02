Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv:

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* REPORTS Q4 2017 SALES $217.6 MILLION

* REPORTS Q4 2017 SALES UP 11.2 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MILLION TO $812 MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 NET SALES OF $218 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: