BRIEF-Wright Medical Q3 loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv:

* Wright medical group n.v. Reports 2017 third quarter financial results and updated 2017 annual guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $170.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $740 million to $745 million

* Wright medical group nv - ‍increases full-year 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda guidance to $84 million to $88 million​

* Wright medical group nv - sees ‍non-gaap loss per share from continuing operations for full-year 2017 to be $0.28 to $0.24​