FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wsfs Financial Corp:

* Wsfs reports 2q 2017 eps of $0.64, a 10% increase over 2q 2016; net revenue improves 20% over 2q 2016, driven by strong organic and acquisition growth in loans, deposits, and fee income

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wsfs financial corp - ‍qtrly net interest income was $54.3 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 17% from 2q 2016​

* Qtrly core net revenue increased $13.9 million, or 19.5% from 2q 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.