BRIEF-Wsfs Financial Q4 Loss Per Share $0.02

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Wsfs Financial Corp:

* WSFS REPORTS 4Q 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 11% INCREASE IN NET REVENUE OVER 4Q 2016 DRIVEN BY OVER 10% ORGANIC GROWTH IN LOANS, DEPOSITS AND FEE INCOME, AND CONTINUED IMPROVEMENTS IN NET INTEREST MARGIN; RESULTS IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RELATED TO RECENT

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $57.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $4.8 MILLION, OR 9% FROM 4Q 2016

* RECORDED A $12.8 MILLION INCOME TAX CHARGE, OR $0.40 PER SHARE, IN Q4 UPON REVALUING COMPANY'S DEFERRED TAX ASSET AT DEC 31, 2017