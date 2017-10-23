BRIEF-WSFS Financial reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.64

Oct 24 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS reports 3Q 2017 EPS of $0.64 and ROA of 1.20 pct; net revenue improves 16 pct over 3Q 2016, driven by strong growth across loans, deposits, net interest margin and fee income; quarterly cash dividend increases 29 pct to $0.09 per share

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WSFS Financial Corp qtrly ‍net interest income was $56.1 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 14 pct from 3Q 2016​