BRIEF-WSP Global Q3 revenue C$1.637 billion
November 8, 2017 / 1:50 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-WSP Global Q3 revenue C$1.637 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc

* Wsp reports strong q3 2017 results

* Q3 revenue C$1.637 billion

* Q3 revenue view C$1.3 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.71

* Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated, biased towards higher end of ranges provided pertaining to net revenues, adjusted EBITDA​

* Backlog at quarter-end of $5,963.9 million, up $592.7 million, or 11.0% compared to Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

