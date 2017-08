Aug 14 (Reuters) - WSP NZ Acquisition Ltd

* Gives notice of intention to make full takeover offer for Opus International Consultants Limited‍​

* To acquire Opus shares at offer price of NZ$1.78 per Opus share; offer permits payment of dividend of up to 7 cents per share by Opus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)