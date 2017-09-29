BRIEF-WT Microelectronics plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Sept 29 (Reuters) - WT Microelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue up to 75 million new shares of its common stock, with issue price to be determined

* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 75 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RFY77N

