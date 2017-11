Nov 14 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :

* CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT RISES TO 214.7 MILLION EUROS AFTER THREE QUARTERS OF 2017

* STILL EXPECTING FY NET PROFIT TO EXCEED VALUE OF 235 MILLION EUROS BY A DISCERNIBLE MARGIN