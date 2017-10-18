BRIEF-Wuhan DDMC Culture unit says exclusive sales agent in Asia of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Oct 18(Reuters) - Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd

* Says board allows co’s Hong Kong-based wholly owned sports development unit to sign exclusive sales agent agreement in Asia with Fédération Internationale de Football Association for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

* Says term of agreement is from Oct. 18 to May 31, 2018

* Says unit needs to provide sponsor candidates in Asia for Fédération Internationale de Football Association before May 31, 2018 and unit can acquire related fees from determinate sponsors

