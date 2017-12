Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH $2 MILLION OF SERVICE FEES WITH LETV SPORTS CULTURE DEVELOP (HONG KONG) FOR ASSISTING LETV TO SELL 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP BROADCASTING RIGHTS IN HONG KONG TO PCCW Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AOWymK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)