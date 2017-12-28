FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wuhan Sante Cableway Group says change of accounting policies
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 28, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Wuhan Sante Cableway Group says change of accounting policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28(Reuters) - Wuhan Sante Cableway Group Co Ltd

* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises No. 42—non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale and termination of business operation, which was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on April 28, effective May 28

* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises No. 16—government subsidies, which was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, effective June 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cRpqKf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.