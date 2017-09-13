BRIEF-Wuling Motors Holdings says Guangxi Automobile entered into compensation agreements

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd:

* Guangxi Automobile entered into compensation agreement I and compensation agreement II

* Guangxi Automobile will compensate wuling industrial for related costs and losses incurred in relocation in total amount of RMB41 million

* Guangxi Automobile will compensate wuling industrial for reconstruction costs for punching workshop in amount of RMB7.8 million

* Wuling Industrial to demolish and vacate properties of welding parts plant situated on land parcel I and land parcel II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: