FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wuling Motors Holdings says Guangxi Automobile entered into compensation agreements
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Wuling Motors Holdings says Guangxi Automobile entered into compensation agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd:

* Guangxi Automobile entered into compensation agreement I and compensation agreement II

* Guangxi Automobile will compensate wuling industrial for related costs and losses incurred in relocation in total amount of RMB41 million

* Guangxi Automobile will compensate wuling industrial for reconstruction costs for punching workshop in amount of RMB7.8 million

* Wuling Industrial to demolish and vacate properties of welding parts plant situated on land parcel I and land parcel II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.